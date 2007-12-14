The parking spaces at my apartment are so narrow that I have to suck in my gut and shimmy like a burglar on a ledge whenever I get out of my car. If I had this disappearing car door, however, that would be totally unnecessary. We don't want to spoil the video by describing it here, but suffice it to say that if this were placed into cars that it would revolutionize boarding and de-boarding more than even the wing doors on the DeLorean. At the very least, the disappearing car door will provide a clearer view into Britney's birth canal. [Disappearing Car Door]
Disappearing Car Door Revolutionises Paparazzi Upskirt Photos
Trending Stories Right Now
Here's How 'Toss A Coin To Your Witcher,' The Catchiest Song On The Continent, Got Written
The Witcher had a good first season, mostly. But it had an even better breakout song, in the form of “Toss a Coin to Your Witcher,” a ballad sung by Jaskier (who I still call Dandelion in my heart, adaptation be damned) that becomes something of a theme song for the humble, grumpy Geralt of Rivia.
Why You Need A VPN And How To Choose One
The benefits of virtual private networks, or VPNs, are well-documented: They keep you safer on public wi-fi and help you access content not usually available in your region, among other useful . There are now dozens and dozens of VPN options to choose from, which can make it difficult to decide which one is the best one for you.