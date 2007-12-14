Disappearing Car Door Revolutionises Paparazzi Upskirt Photos

The parking spaces at my apartment are so narrow that I have to suck in my gut and shimmy like a burglar on a ledge whenever I get out of my car. If I had this disappearing car door, however, that would be totally unnecessary. We don't want to spoil the video by describing it here, but suffice it to say that if this were placed into cars that it would revolutionize boarding and de-boarding more than even the wing doors on the DeLorean. At the very least, the disappearing car door will provide a clearer view into Britney's birth canal. [Disappearing Car Door]