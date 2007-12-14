The oft-bought-and-sold ReplayTV found a new master today in the form of DirecTV. My theory is that they just really liked each other's names. (In case you didn't realise it, there's no such thing as MoneyTV—I made that up.) But the deal makes sense for other reasons. D&M Holdings, the parent of Denon and Marantz, really isn't in the software biz, while DirecTV has boxes that could use better software. Replay has been pushing hard to develop DVR products for PCs and Macs. The real money is in set-top boxes, and DirecTV knows that business better, being one of its largest customers. [Zatz Not Funny!]
DirecTV buys ReplayTV for MoneyTV
Trending Stories Right Now
Here's How 'Toss A Coin To Your Witcher,' The Catchiest Song On The Continent, Got Written
The Witcher had a good first season, mostly. But it had an even better breakout song, in the form of “Toss a Coin to Your Witcher,” a ballad sung by Jaskier (who I still call Dandelion in my heart, adaptation be damned) that becomes something of a theme song for the humble, grumpy Geralt of Rivia.
Why You Need A VPN And How To Choose One
The benefits of virtual private networks, or VPNs, are well-documented: They keep you safer on public wi-fi and help you access content not usually available in your region, among other useful . There are now dozens and dozens of VPN options to choose from, which can make it difficult to decide which one is the best one for you.