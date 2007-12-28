Digital Foci Set To Launch 3 New "Image Moments" Digital Frames

Digital photo frames might not be the most exciting gadgets on the planet, but it is one of those products everyone can get into —even Grandma. So lets get to the newness shall we? Digital Foci is set to introduce three new frames at this years CES. The best of the bunch is definitely the Image Moments 15 with a 15" XGA (1024x768) digital LCD, a high contrast ratio of 700:1, an AV input, and an interchangeable frame and mat design. It also features 200MB of storage, USB 2.0 connectivity, and a memory card reader that can handle all popular cards.

The other two releases are as follows:

•Image Moments 6: Features 5.7" VGA (640x480) digital LCD with high pixel density of 140 PPI, LED backlight, and two-tone, mirror-polished chrome finish. •Image Moments 8: Features 8" SVGA (800x600) digital LCD with high contrast ratio of 500:1, LED backlight, and interchangeable frame & mat design.

All devices include the same 200MB storage, USB connectivity, and reader capability mentioned earlier. The Image Moments 6, 8, and 15 should be available this March for or $US149, $US199 and $US399, respectively. [Press Release]