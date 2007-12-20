Digital Clapperboard Alarm Clock Looks Like the Real Thing

The Digital Clapperboard Alarm Clock reminds me of the real clapboards we use in professional show business. We're not sure how distracting its display would be if you wanted to use it as an alarm clock on your bedside table, since it's constantly zipping by tenths of a second on its brightly lit display. Our favorite feature? You smack down the clapperboard to silence the alarm. Proclaim yourself director by chalking in your name on the bottom, but don't be surprised if you find your name erased the next day, replaced by somebody else. Yeah, everybody wants to be the director. Might be the perfect $40 Christmas gift for that aspiring auteur on your list. [Chinavasion, via TFTS]