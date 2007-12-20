The Digital Clapperboard Alarm Clock reminds me of the real clapboards we use in professional show business. We're not sure how distracting its display would be if you wanted to use it as an alarm clock on your bedside table, since it's constantly zipping by tenths of a second on its brightly lit display. Our favorite feature? You smack down the clapperboard to silence the alarm. Proclaim yourself director by chalking in your name on the bottom, but don't be surprised if you find your name erased the next day, replaced by somebody else. Yeah, everybody wants to be the director. Might be the perfect $40 Christmas gift for that aspiring auteur on your list. [Chinavasion, via TFTS]
Digital Clapperboard Alarm Clock Looks Like the Real Thing
Trending Stories Right Now
Why You Need A VPN And How To Choose One
The benefits of virtual private networks, or VPNs, are well-documented: They keep you safer on public wi-fi and help you access content not usually available in your region, among other useful . There are now dozens and dozens of VPN options to choose from, which can make it difficult to decide which one is the best one for you.
Here's How 'Toss A Coin To Your Witcher,' The Catchiest Song On The Continent, Got Written
The Witcher had a good first season, mostly. But it had an even better breakout song, in the form of “Toss a Coin to Your Witcher,” a ballad sung by Jaskier (who I still call Dandelion in my heart, adaptation be damned) that becomes something of a theme song for the humble, grumpy Geralt of Rivia.