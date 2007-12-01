Deutsche Grammophon Shows How Digital Music Stores Should Really Work

Deutsche Grammophon has opened an online digital music shop and although most people think about invading Poland when they listen to Wagner, the classical music label is showing all those punks and hippies from Apple and Microsoft how to do a proper online music store:• First, their store is international. You can buy from anywhere in the planet with no stupid geographic limits. • Second, they are not only publishing their current massive catalogue, but reviving out-of-print recording as exclusive downloads. A hundred of them are available now and a thousand will be in the next weeks after launch. • And finally, the music is all DRM-free (YES!) so it can play in the iPod, Zune or preferred MP3-compatible player.

Prices are $US1.29 for a full track (that's lots of music in the classical music world) to $US11.99 for an album, which often come with PDF booklets covering the materials, like actual CD editions do. Unfortunately for classical music maniacs, the tracks encoded in MP3 format. Fortunately, they come beautifully encoded at 320kbps, so most people except Pear-cable buyers won't be able to tell the difference.

And the even-more-shocking news: Deutsche Grammophon is owned by, hold on to your seats, Universal. Daa-daa-duuum! indeed. [Deutsche Grammophon via Create Digital Music]