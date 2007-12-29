Derrik Wang wants to make sure you never break open your piggy bank just because you're trying to scrounge up some beer money by making his piggy bank nauseatingly authentic. Not only do pig guts spill out when you break open the bank, the insides are rendered with blood as well, making sure you will only ever retrieve the money when it's completely necessary—when you're in the mood for pork. [Yanko Design]
Designer Piggybank is Disgustingly Clever
