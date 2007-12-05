Dell World of Warcraft XPS M1730 Gaming Notebook Unboxing, Looting and Grope

Dell's $US4500 WoW-themed XPS M1730 gaming notebooks are hot shit, even if you aren't into WoW: overclockable Intel Extreme Edition Core 2 Duo processors, NVIDIA SLI DX10 graphics cards, PhysX card, Full HD 17-inch widescreen, pre-loaded with WoW and Burning Crusade expansion, plus a plethora of other limited edition WoW merch. Check out a more thorough groping of the loot horde, the first hands-on video, and the full press release w/ all the specs after the jump.

In a quest to nail the greatest gaming experience ever, Dell and Blizzard Entertainment, Inc. TM have joined forces to bring gamers the XPSTM M1730 World of Warcraft® Edition notebook PC. The unique gaming notebook is available for purchase today by customers who pre-registered for early access during the "It Begins" quest. It will be available to all U.S. customers on Dec. 11 on www.dell.com/gaming.

The XPS M1730 World of Warcraft Edition is a fully equipped for battle. The system is emblazoned with custom World of Warcraft artwork, inside and out, that leaves no question as to purpose - pure, unadulterated gaming action. Exclusive rare bonus items and a World of Warcraft backpack filled to the brim with game-themed extras are also part of the unique experience.

"This truly legendary collaboration with Blizzard reinforces Dell's commitment to design excellence and dedication to delivering the best possible gaming experience," said Glen Robson head of XPS systems at Dell. "World of Warcraft players can now have the ultimate system to reflect their passion for the game."

Surprise, Delight, and Amaze

The level of detail that the XPS M1730 World of Warcraft Edition delivers will delight and amaze any gaming enthusiast. In addition to a truly distinctive system, customers will receive a special Quest Envelope that contains access to truly epic items, like a Golden Ticket from FigurePrints, a company that creates custom figurines of players' individual World of Warcraft characters.

To help delve into the mysteries and surprises around the XPS M1730 World of Warcraft Edition, Dell invited Randydeluxe Jordan of the popular World of Warcraft podcast The Instance, to be the first to un-box a new system. Check out Randy's response to the complete out-of-box-experience on direct2dell.com and www.delllounge.com.

Special XPS M1730 World of Warcraft content includes:

* Custom design featuring original art by Blizzard artists on LCD back, and Honor Badges on the wings

* World of Warcraft and World of Warcraft: The Burning CrusadeTM pre-loaded on system, including the latest content updates

* Original desktop background artwork and screensavers

* A World of Warcraft-themed backpack that includes:

Retail box copies of World of Warcraft, World of Warcraft: The Burning Crusade, and the Warcraft® Battle Chest , which includes with Warcraft III: Reign of ChaosTM and Warcraft III: Frozen ThroneTM

Latest Brady Games strategy guides for World of Warcraft, The Burning Crusade, Warcraft III and The Frozen Throne

World of Warcraft DVD with a behind-the-scenes look at "The Making of WoW"

* A special Quest Envelope that ships separately with exclusive rare items:

A Golden Ticket allowing customers to receive a special custom FigurePrint based on the actual World of Warcraft character that they play1.

An Account Upgrade Certificate enabling the upgrade of a World of Warcraft account1 to receive the Collector's Edition pets from both the original World of Warcraft Collector's Edition and the World of Warcraft: The Burning Crusade Collector's Edition

A World of Warcraft Beta Club Card to enable customers to take part in upcoming public beta tests.

Starting at $4,499 (USD), the XPS M1730 World of Warcraft Edition system includes:

* Aggressive styling with backlit Honor Badges, touchpad and keyboard

* LightFX perimeter lighting for added immersion during game play

* Full-size keyboard with 10-key number pad to help navigate games

* AGEIA PhysX mobile processor and built-in Logitech® GamePanel LCD

* NVIDIA SLI graphics power and 512MB of dedicated video RAM with DirectX® 10 realism

* Optional over-clockable2 Intel® Extreme Edition CoreTM 2 Duo processor, up to 3.4GHz

* Optional dual RAID 7,200 RPM hard drives for fast access or even faster access with an optional 64GB solid state drive

* Full HD 17-inch widescreen and available Blu-ray DiscTM to provide the ultimate mobile viewing experience

* 7ms average display response time3 to ensure quick overall system performance

* Complete wireless connectivity with built-in Optional Mobile Broadband4, Wireless-N, Bluetooth, and Dell's exclusive Wi-Fi CatcherTM

* Built-in camera and digital array microphones to clearly see and flame the competition

* Dual headphone jacks, noise-isolating ear buds and a portable ExpressCard media remote

For more information about the XPS M1730 World of Warcraft Edition notebook PC, visit www.youtube.com/dellvlog.

First-Class Service for XPS Customers

All XPS notebook computers feature Dell's first-class XPS service, which guarantees quick telephone access to Dell's best home-computer technicians and a 15-month subscription to virus and spyware protection. XPS notebooks purchased from Dell also include one year of LoJack for Laptops5 theft recovery service and one year of 10GB online storage and backup space with Dell DataSafe Online Backup. More information is at www.dell.com/firstclass.