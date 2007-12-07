We've already heard about Dell making their way to Wal-Mart and Staples retails stores, but now they will be selling computers at Best Buy, too. At 900 stores nationwide, Dell will offer a limited selection of their mid to low end desktops and laptops. Dell's massive exodus to retail stores is an interesting one, and while they surely make less per every computer sold by a third party, as with iMacs, there's no doubt you can pitch form-friendly XPS Ones better in person. [macnn]
Dell to Sell at Best Buy, Too
Trending Stories Right Now
Here's How 'Toss A Coin To Your Witcher,' The Catchiest Song On The Continent, Got Written
The Witcher had a good first season, mostly. But it had an even better breakout song, in the form of “Toss a Coin to Your Witcher,” a ballad sung by Jaskier (who I still call Dandelion in my heart, adaptation be damned) that becomes something of a theme song for the humble, grumpy Geralt of Rivia.
This Animatronic Baby Yoda Is An Absolute Marvel
Baby Yoda toys may be harder to come by than the fandom for this wrinkly green child would like. What is a Baby Yoda stan to do? Well, you could try making your own. But Grant Imahara probably has you beat.