Dell to Sell at Best Buy, Too

We've already heard about Dell making their way to Wal-Mart and Staples retails stores, but now they will be selling computers at Best Buy, too. At 900 stores nationwide, Dell will offer a limited selection of their mid to low end desktops and laptops. Dell's massive exodus to retail stores is an interesting one, and while they surely make less per every computer sold by a third party, as with iMacs, there's no doubt you can pitch form-friendly XPS Ones better in person. [macnn]