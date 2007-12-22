Dell's XPS M1530 is no slouch on the specs front, so the crummy low-res screen you were stuck with was a mildly bewildering (non-)choice. Cue power of the internets, and Dell's open ear via IdeaStorm, and we now have two higher-res options before the launch: WXGA+ (1440 x 900) and WSXGA+ (1680 x 1050). Well played, Dell, well played. Except that upgrading will push the ship date out even further, and Dell really should've realised this on its own. [Direct2Dell]
Dell Listens to People, Adds Higher Res Screens to XPS M1530
Trending Stories Right Now
Here's How 'Toss A Coin To Your Witcher,' The Catchiest Song On The Continent, Got Written
The Witcher had a good first season, mostly. But it had an even better breakout song, in the form of “Toss a Coin to Your Witcher,” a ballad sung by Jaskier (who I still call Dandelion in my heart, adaptation be damned) that becomes something of a theme song for the humble, grumpy Geralt of Rivia.
This Animatronic Baby Yoda Is An Absolute Marvel
Baby Yoda toys may be harder to come by than the fandom for this wrinkly green child would like. What is a Baby Yoda stan to do? Well, you could try making your own. But Grant Imahara probably has you beat.