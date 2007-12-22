Dell Listens to People, Adds Higher Res Screens to XPS M1530

Dell's XPS M1530 is no slouch on the specs front, so the crummy low-res screen you were stuck with was a mildly bewildering (non-)choice. Cue power of the internets, and Dell's open ear via IdeaStorm, and we now have two higher-res options before the launch: WXGA+ (1440 x 900) and WSXGA+ (1680 x 1050). Well played, Dell, well played. Except that upgrading will push the ship date out even further, and Dell really should've realised this on its own. [Direct2Dell]