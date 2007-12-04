How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Dell Launching (iPhone Killer?) Smartphone Early Next Year

dellphone.jpg In an already interesting article chronicling the last 10 months of the second coming of Michael Dell at his namesake, Forbes mentions two more interesting upcoming products: A suicide chip for stolen laptops that remotely nukes the hard drive, and a smartphone co-produced with Quanta—led on Dell's end by one of the RAZR's daddies, Ron Garriques—that has "video, an MP3 player and Internet access and [will]be unleashed on the world early next year".

It's a little off the initial release projection—nowish—but Forbes' tidbit indicates the rumoured project's still alive and in the oven. Obviously, it remains mostly a blank slate of speculation—what's the OS going to be? Still WinMo6 or will Dell mix it up? Will it have a touchscreen, QWERTY or both? The list goes on. One thing's for sure, it'll be a certifiable test of the new design chops Michael Dell's been pushing so hard, which we hope are up to the task since there's nothing worse than a poorly designed smartphone. What do you think should go into a Dell smartphone? [Forbes]

Trending Stories Right Now

andrzej-sapkowski henry-cavill io9 joey-batey netflix o-valley-of-plenty the-witcher toss-a-coin-to-your-witcher

Here's How 'Toss A Coin To Your Witcher,' The Catchiest Song On The Continent, Got Written

The Witcher had a good first season, mostly. But it had an even better breakout song, in the form of “Toss a Coin to Your Witcher,” a ballad sung by Jaskier (who I still call Dandelion in my heart, adaptation be damned) that becomes something of a theme song for the humble, grumpy Geralt of Rivia.
animatronics baby-yoda io9 mythbusters the-mandalorian toys

This Animatronic Baby Yoda Is An Absolute Marvel

Baby Yoda toys may be harder to come by than the fandom for this wrinkly green child would like. What is a Baby Yoda stan to do? Well, you could try making your own. But Grant Imahara probably has you beat.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles