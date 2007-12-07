Dell Latitude XT Tablet PC Coming December 11

There aren't many Tablet PC fans around, but Dell's upcoming Latitude XT Tablet PC may just bring some more people into the club. We got a tip from reader William that the tablet is going to be launching December 11, a fact he got from some covert ops and a half hour of flirting. The specs are after the jump. Good job Will, now go find out when the Apple Tablet is coming. [Thanks William!] - Single or dual-core Intel ULV CPUs (with integrated graphics) - LED-backlit WXGA 1280 x 800 display option - Outdoor viewing WXGA 1280 x 800 display option - Pen and touch support (digitizer and touchscreen) - (3) USB 2.0 ports, Ethernet (duh), 1394, VGA out - Wi-Fi options up to 802.11n, optional Bluetooth - Optional 3G (HSDPA, EV-DO Rev. A) - ExpressCard slot, optional Smart Card slot, fingerprint reader