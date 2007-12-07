There aren't many Tablet PC fans around, but Dell's upcoming Latitude XT Tablet PC may just bring some more people into the club. We got a tip from reader William that the tablet is going to be launching December 11, a fact he got from some covert ops and a half hour of flirting. The specs are after the jump. Good job Will, now go find out when the Apple Tablet is coming. [Thanks William!] - Single or dual-core Intel ULV CPUs (with integrated graphics) - LED-backlit WXGA 1280 x 800 display option - Outdoor viewing WXGA 1280 x 800 display option - Pen and touch support (digitizer and touchscreen) - (3) USB 2.0 ports, Ethernet (duh), 1394, VGA out - Wi-Fi options up to 802.11n, optional Bluetooth - Optional 3G (HSDPA, EV-DO Rev. A) - ExpressCard slot, optional Smart Card slot, fingerprint reader
Dell Latitude XT Tablet PC Coming December 11
Trending Stories Right Now
Here's How 'Toss A Coin To Your Witcher,' The Catchiest Song On The Continent, Got Written
The Witcher had a good first season, mostly. But it had an even better breakout song, in the form of “Toss a Coin to Your Witcher,” a ballad sung by Jaskier (who I still call Dandelion in my heart, adaptation be damned) that becomes something of a theme song for the humble, grumpy Geralt of Rivia.
This Animatronic Baby Yoda Is An Absolute Marvel
Baby Yoda toys may be harder to come by than the fandom for this wrinkly green child would like. What is a Baby Yoda stan to do? Well, you could try making your own. But Grant Imahara probably has you beat.