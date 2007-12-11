Dekochari bikes are the baby brothers of Japan's well-known Dekotora electro trucks. Every inch of them is customised with crazy paint jobs, lights, banners, chrome and you can see them, big bumpers and built-up back ends, tooling round the streets of Japan of an evening. Catch them in detail in the video, after the jump.Nice (luggage) rack. [Pink Tentacle]
Dekochari Art Bikes Light Up Japan
Trending Stories Right Now
Why You Need A VPN And How To Choose One
The benefits of virtual private networks, or VPNs, are well-documented: They keep you safer on public wi-fi and help you access content not usually available in your region, among other useful . There are now dozens and dozens of VPN options to choose from, which can make it difficult to decide which one is the best one for you.
Here's How 'Toss A Coin To Your Witcher,' The Catchiest Song On The Continent, Got Written
The Witcher had a good first season, mostly. But it had an even better breakout song, in the form of “Toss a Coin to Your Witcher,” a ballad sung by Jaskier (who I still call Dandelion in my heart, adaptation be damned) that becomes something of a theme song for the humble, grumpy Geralt of Rivia.