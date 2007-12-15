Macenstein has announced their December Mac Chick of the Month. She's a 23-year-old model. And her name is Morgan Kennedy—no, it's too late to act like you care about that part. She wins a 16GB iPod Touch. And hopefully she can sell it to buy a blanket...it's freaking December, does she want to catch pneumonia or something? Bonus pic after the jump. [http://macenstein.com/default/archives/967">macenstein]
December 'Mac Chick of the Month' Announced
