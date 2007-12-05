Toys "R" Us has the XBox 360 HD DVD player on sale for $US129, quite a good deal when ou see that the normal price is $US170ish on Google Products. It still comes with King Kong, like it did when the drive first came out, and still qualifies you for those five free movies with every purchase. Between this and the new DivX/XviD functionality, your 360 will be lucky to see any game time. [ToysRUs via Bargainist]
US Dealzmodo: Xbox 360 HD DVD Player $129
