Dealzmodo USA: T-Mobile Waiving Activation Fee Until 12/31

A hot little birdie just told me that T-Mobile is waiving all activation fees (usually $US35) for new customers from tomorrow (12/28) until the end of the year. If you've been waiting for whatever reason to switch to the Tee Mobe, now's the time (to save thirty-five bucks). In addition to that, the Samsung Beat music phone is free with contract, if you're into phones with a big green speaker on the front. Merry post Xmas! [T-Mobile]