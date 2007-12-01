They're refurbs, which makes the deal less shiny than the crapload of cheap Zune 30s, but they come with decent warranties so don't let it put you off. The 30GB Creative Zen Vision:M is $US100, which ain't too shabby dealwise. But the real steal here is the 8GB Creative Zen Micro for only $US70—a great deal for a solid flash player w/ that much storage. Naturally, there's far fewer of these in stock, so don't waffle around for too long. [Buy.com, Buy.com via Gadget Lab]
Dealzmodo USA: Refurbed 30GB Creative Zen Vision: M for $100, 8GB Zen Micro for $70
