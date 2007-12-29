Dealzmodo USA: MacMall has Mac Sales Until the New Year

The cheap and the unlucky who didn't get anything from Apple for Xmas this year (that'd be us) will be happy to know that MacMall is holding a sale on just about all their stock from now until the end of the year. You can pick up some MacBooks for 7% off, iMacs for up to 13% off, MacBook Pros for up to 26% off, and iPods for a scant 7% off. It's not much, but saving money is better than not saving money. Who's with me!? [MacMall - Thanks Michael!]