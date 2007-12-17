Dash Express GPS Video and Deets: True Traffic Reporting and Custom Maps for $599

The big news today is that the eagerly anticipated Dash Express is available for pre-order for $US599 with three months of free two-way GPRS information and traffic service. After that, the service will cost $10 to $13 monthly on top of that. Pricey to be sure, but the newly unveiled features solidify the Dash's reputation as a turn-by-turn GPS navigator unlike anything seen before: • MyDash web interface lets you plan routes, browse through geoRSS feeds of different recommended destinations, and create Yahoo! search criteria (sushi restaurants in Boulder, CO) that you can send to the Express navigator as a search button. MyDash also offers user-generated searches and lists as well as static POS. It will soon feature third-party navigational POI lists as well, all options that you can choose to put on your system—or not. The coolest thing is, you don't have to think about these different sources of data if you don't want to, instead relying on a system-wide meta search with a variety of results.

• Send2Car is a freakin' amazing plug-in for Firefox, IE, Safari and Outlook that lets you right-click an address and, yep, send it to the Express's routes list. On Macs, you can just send any text. Have a look:

• Traffic data from three separate databases: the traffic-information provider Inrix, used by other GPS navigators; the historical data from the Dash database, which even now is being gradually beefed up by beta testers all over the country; and your own personal Dash database, which learns your local bottlenecks as you drive. The Express combines the data to make three different suggested routes for you to consider, with different time projections based on time of day and conditions.

• AutoUpdate for now means that traffic and software are automatically updated, but during my chats with Dash I've learned that at some point after launch, this service will include map updates as well, from provider Tele Atlas.

The first three months of Dash service are free The service plans break down a lot like TiVo's: If you want to tack on 24 months up front, you pay around $240. If you want to go month-to-month, it's $13. And if you want to round out the service to a full year (adding 9 months of paid service) it's an extra $100—the option intended for gift givers.

Of course, if you do plan to buy the Express for someone as a gift, you can only show them the receipt at Christmastime, since this pre-order corresponds to a delivery time of mid to late February. [Dash]