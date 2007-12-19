As if shaking martinis could get all that much classier, this Cocktail Cyclone Portable Drink Mixer makes shaking a drink high-tech and awesome. Pour in your ingredients, snap on the top and hit the button to create a liquid cyclone inside that mixes while entertaining. The best part is that as you make more and more drinks, it'll only get more exciting to watch. Spin, you crazy gin! Spin! [Product Page via Random Good Stuff]
Cyclone Cocktail Shaker Makes Drinking Even More Fun
