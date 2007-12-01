Creative Confirms that its Zen is Coming with 32GB Flash Memory

Last week we showed that Creative was upping the memory of its Zen to 32GB — well, now it's official. According to the British version of Crave, the powers that be are still being cagey about the launch, but they did say this:Don't expect it anytime before the second quarter of 2008. There's also a 2GB version of the media player, now available for $160 on their UK website, but that's not so interesting, is it? [Crave at CNET.co.uk]