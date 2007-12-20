Crazy Person to Attempt a Backflip in a Truck

Doing backflips is a mainstay of the extreme sports scene, with people who ride skis, snowboards, dirt bikes and snowmobiles all able to pull off a flip off a big enough jump. But what about a truck? Sounds insane, doesn't it? That's because it is, it's completely insane. That's not gonna stop Rhys Millen from giving it a shot on New Years Eve, however.Yes, during ESPN's New Year's Even No Limits broadcast, he's gonna attempt a full backflip in an off-road racing truck off a specially-built jump designed just for this task. Since he's just sitting in the truck, it seems like most of the work will be done on the jump, so it's not like he's got to do a lot except for keep his gigantic balls strapped down. But still, it's crazy and impressive. I don't know the mechanics of how the jump will work, but I'm assuming it'll actively flip him into the air. The tricky thing will be the timing, getting the flip right so he lands wheels down and not on the front of the truck. In any case, it should make for some good YouTubing the next day whether he's successful or not. [Red Bull Experiment via Didn't You Hear...]