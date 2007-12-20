Doing backflips is a mainstay of the extreme sports scene, with people who ride skis, snowboards, dirt bikes and snowmobiles all able to pull off a flip off a big enough jump. But what about a truck? Sounds insane, doesn't it? That's because it is, it's completely insane. That's not gonna stop Rhys Millen from giving it a shot on New Years Eve, however.Yes, during ESPN's New Year's Even No Limits broadcast, he's gonna attempt a full backflip in an off-road racing truck off a specially-built jump designed just for this task. Since he's just sitting in the truck, it seems like most of the work will be done on the jump, so it's not like he's got to do a lot except for keep his gigantic balls strapped down. But still, it's crazy and impressive. I don't know the mechanics of how the jump will work, but I'm assuming it'll actively flip him into the air. The tricky thing will be the timing, getting the flip right so he lands wheels down and not on the front of the truck. In any case, it should make for some good YouTubing the next day whether he's successful or not. [Red Bull Experiment via Didn't You Hear...]
Crazy Person to Attempt a Backflip in a Truck
Trending Stories Right Now
Why You Need A VPN And How To Choose One
The benefits of virtual private networks, or VPNs, are well-documented: They keep you safer on public wi-fi and help you access content not usually available in your region, among other useful . There are now dozens and dozens of VPN options to choose from, which can make it difficult to decide which one is the best one for you.
Here's How 'Toss A Coin To Your Witcher,' The Catchiest Song On The Continent, Got Written
The Witcher had a good first season, mostly. But it had an even better breakout song, in the form of “Toss a Coin to Your Witcher,” a ballad sung by Jaskier (who I still call Dandelion in my heart, adaptation be damned) that becomes something of a theme song for the humble, grumpy Geralt of Rivia.