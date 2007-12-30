Engadget's got a new column called Crapgadget meant to take the piss out of goofy electronics, but I think the examples they've picked are gadget-weirdness at its finest and deserve some defense. There's something inherently entertaining about a USB Microphone disguised as a rose, a rechargeable speaker cube the size of a golf ball; they're original, test new boundaries in gadget usage, and they're the epitome of the softer side of usually sterile technology. Plus, like a building block, they take creativity to use. That Rose would be a great gag in a singing video podcast, and that speaker could end up dangling from an iPod Shuffle as a little boombox. Maybe I'm wrong, but you know, like double-oh-negative, I'm just Goony like that. [Rose Mic USB Cube via Engadget]
Crapgadget Column Actually Full of Cool Stuff
