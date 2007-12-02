If Ben Heck modded speedboats, I like to think it'd turn out similar to Malibu's Z06 Corvette Speedboat, which is Frankensteined with a 505-HP LS7 Corvette Engine. Every aspect of the boat, from the hull right down to the trailer it rides on, is influenced by the design of the Corvette. Looks like that Ferrari-powered boat from One Crazy Summer finally has some competition in the water. More photos over at [Jalopnik] .
Corvette Speedboat Comes Equipped With Actual 505-HP 'Vette Engine
