I like me some tesla coils, so it's no wonder that I'm a fan of a power drill modded into a tesla coil. Sure, it's not playing the Mario Bros theme or playing out a scene from Red Alert, but it's still cool in my book. Who cares that a perfectly good drill was made that much less useful? It's cool. [TechEBlog via Geekologie]
Cordless Drill Modded to Become a Tesla Coil
