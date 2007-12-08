Copyright Defender Macrovision to Buy Gemstar-TV Guide

Macrovision, the guys who made all your VHS tapes go squirrelly when you tried to tether two decks and copy away, announced today it would buy Gemstar-TV Guide, programming guide maker and inventor of cutting-edge VCR Plus technology, for $US2.8 billion. Why? you ask, as that familiar Big Brother sensation returns to the nape of your neck:

Macrovision is betting that a combination of its security software with Gemstar's interactive program guide...will allow protected TV shows, films, personal photos or music to be available on numerous devices beyond the television.

Everyone is turning digital cop—first Nielsen, now TV Guide. I thought you dudes were cool! [Reuters]