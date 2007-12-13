According to the creators of the microphone for iPod touch, their invention works perfectly with Nikotalkie, software that can send voice messages over the internet. While this is not as fluid as a real phone conversation and it's not exactly push-to-talk, it looks like a cheap, easy way to communicate with people without having to resort to text messages like "U R A ttl haw-T." [Touchmods]
Convert iPod touch into a IP Walkie-Talkie
