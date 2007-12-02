The Sony TZ91 is available in two flavours. You can get the computer with a standard 5400rpm hard drive, or you can load it up with a 64GB solid state drive (for around a $1150 price premium). Check out this video to watch the SSD toast the moving hard drive by about 12 seconds when booting up. So just what is your time worth again? [sysadmingear]
Conventional Vs. Solid State Hard Drive Race, Sony TZ91
