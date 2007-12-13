I can think of no better gift to a loved one than a picture of myself. But ink, even in its timeless fashion, often fails to capture the true essence of my visage. That's why the Contura ring appeals to me so. I merely send in a profile shot and luxury gift supplier Fitzsu will make a ring from the shape. A stainless steel version will run $US625—of course non-precious metals would never do—though the more suitable gold version will certainly weigh down the pocketbook at $US5,730. But knowing that I can pass the God-given gift that is my face to another this holiday season? How can one place a price upon perfection? [product via gadgetlab]
Contura Ring Profiles Your Love
