According to the developers at NullRiver, they'll be porting their Connect360 software to the PS3, allowing you to stream music and video directly from your Mac to your Sony console. The recent update to the 360 version allowed streaming of DivX and XviD, something that The PlayStation 3 will be getting soon as well. After spending the week watching this season of Dexter streamed from another computer on the network, we're high fiving each other over here at the news. [Thanks Dom!]
Connect360 Mac Streaming Coming for PS3
