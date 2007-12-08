Conmoto Wall Cabinet Doubles As Roaring Fireplace

Last year we showed you a wall-mountable fireplace that hangs where a flat-panel TV rightfully should. As the days get colder once again, we've got a fireplace you can actually set your new flat-panel on top of, if you don't mind a little melted plastic. The Conmoto wood-burning—yep, wood-burning—fireplace was designed by Peter Maly so that the heat dissipates upwards from either side, via air-filled chambers. As to where all the smoke goes, it seems you're still going to need a flue. Damn you, design gurus! Why do you tempt us so? [Appliancist]