Gizmodo AU is running its first ever reader survey and we need your help! Well, duh...since you're our readers and all.

It'll only take about 5 minutes and you'll be in with the chance to win a $250 gift voucher from Coles/Myer, David Jones, Harvey Norman or Bunnings. Perfect for acquiring some of those "from me to me" Christmas presents for the joyous time of giving that's scarily just around the corner.

So go on, tell us all about yourself and what you want from Gizmodo!

Gizmodo AU Survey