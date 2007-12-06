Maybe those mean ol' market caps the FCC's throwing at Comcast won't matter anyway: Comcast is predicting they'll bleed customers next year, thanks to competition from fiber-based services from AT&T and Verizon, as well as satellite. Guess they better get that fat cable internet ball rolling with some haste. [Reuters]
Comcast Expects Customers to Flee Next Year
