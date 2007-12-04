Comcast and Time Warner have just declared their total disinterest in the upcoming 700MHz auction. Not that they mattered anyway - the real behind-closed-doors fireworks looked to be between Google and Verizon, who've been publicly sparring over the auction rules for a while. But Google's limp coming out statement - essentially "whoever wins" - and Verizon's throwing open its network - req'd for the winner of the 700MHz's contentious C Block, indicating a hard throwdown intention-wise - point to the fact we might see nothing red and endless "It's the Network" catchphrases coming out of it. [MocoNews, CNN]
Comcast and Time Warner Out of 700MHz Auction: So Who's In?
