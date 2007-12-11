Colossal MP3 Player for Giants or NBA Players

When it comes to MP3 players, most people have the mantra, "Smaller is better." The Colossal MP3 player throws that idea out the window with a massive form factor and buttons large enough for the biggest hands, modeled (parodied?) after the Toshiba gigabeat. The giant DAP has a built-in speaker, but is otherwise basic, with supports for MP3 and WMA files. The packaging says it supports WMV files too, but you're not going to get very far video-wise with its paltry built-in 256MB of memory and what looks like a monochrome LCD screen. Hey, what do you expect for $23? [Flickr via Gadget Lab]