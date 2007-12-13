Temperature-detecting faucets have been available here for a while, but the same concept for shower heads have been mostly a Japanese-only affair. Imagine our surprise when we found these shower heads from China, which have four different shades to correspond to different temperatures: white for "I need to pay my utilities", blue for "damn it, I should have waited for the water to heat up", pink and violet for "ahhh, time to pee", and hot red for "ouch my nads". And since it's from China, it's pretty likely that this shower head should appear in cheap online and offline stores some time soon. [Alibaba via Gadgets News]
Colour-Changing Shower Head Protects Your Junk from Scalding
Trending Stories Right Now
Here's How 'Toss A Coin To Your Witcher,' The Catchiest Song On The Continent, Got Written
The Witcher had a good first season, mostly. But it had an even better breakout song, in the form of “Toss a Coin to Your Witcher,” a ballad sung by Jaskier (who I still call Dandelion in my heart, adaptation be damned) that becomes something of a theme song for the humble, grumpy Geralt of Rivia.
This Animatronic Baby Yoda Is An Absolute Marvel
Baby Yoda toys may be harder to come by than the fandom for this wrinkly green child would like. What is a Baby Yoda stan to do? Well, you could try making your own. But Grant Imahara probably has you beat.