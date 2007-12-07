According to CNBC's Jim Goldman, Apple will be dropping a 3G iPhone on us by June of next year at the latest, probably in late May. It's not unreasonable, with a new model coming out about a year after the first. Combine 3G speeds with larger flash drives, and the iPhone will be a lot more appealing to a lot more people who have been holding out for just such upgrades. [Appleinsider]
CNBC: 3G iPhone Coming by June 2008
