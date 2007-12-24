In Japan a suit capable of being washed in the shower without ironing afterwards, has just gone on sale. Shower Clean only needs to be turned inside out and sprayed down with hot water to be sanitised, costs less than $600 and is targeted at college grads going through their first rounds of job hunting. I'd consider it just as useful for the businessmen who fall asleep in train stations after working and drinking a little too much, who gotta clean the puke off their pants before clocking back in. Either way, note that we are getting SO CLOSE to star trek uniform technology. [IHT]
Classiest Japanese Business Suit Can Be Washed In the Shower
