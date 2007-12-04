On this week's Coolness Roundup netcast, Gizmodo's Charlie White gleefully slam-dunks the laughable $US169 Torpedo projector, and the Gurus of Cool reveal secrets about Harmony remote controls and HDMI cables. The duo also rifle through another Rapid Fire Roundup of Cool Products, and cite their latest assortment of cool and not-so-cool items of the week. [Free Podcast at Coolness Roundup or at the iTunes Store]
Coolness Roundup: Projector Torpedoed, Harmony Remote Secrets
