Charlie White and Stephen Schleicher present their definitive list of free software you can't live without—download them all and start using them today on this week's Coolness Roundup netcast. Then, get a hands-on evaluation of the good and bad points of the eStarling Wi-Fi digital picture frame, and hear Stephen's gleeful rant about retailers who don't know squat about the technology they're selling. [Free Podcast at Coolness Roundup or at the iTunes Store]
Coolness Roundup: Free Software, Clueless Clerks
