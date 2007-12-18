On this week's netcast, Gizmodo's Charlie White and DVICE's Stephen Schleicher bring you the Coolness Roundup Holiday Gift Guide, packed tight with 20 of the best gift ideas for that geek on your list. The Gurus pick their fave cameras, HDTVs, cellphones, home theatre gear and much more on this fast-moving review-fest of gadgetude that's sure to solve your gift-giving quandaries in no time flat. [Free Podcast at Coolness Roundup or at the iTunes Store]
Coolness Roundup: 2007 Holiday Gift Guide
