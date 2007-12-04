Consumer Reports just published its latest Annual Survey of Cellphone Service in its January 2008 issue, consisting of responses from 47,629 readers. As it's noted in its previous surveys over the past six years, the respected nonprofit publication says that cell service is "among the lower rated services we survey". The wide-ranging poll found that "fewer than half of the respondents were completely or very satisfied with their mobile phone service".In the poll, Consumer Reports asked which mobile phone service providers have the least static, dropped calls, circuits full and lack of service across 20 major metropolitan areas in the US. As it did last year, Verizon came out on top again, with an average approval rating of around 70%. Coming in a close second and winning out in some markets was T-Mobile. Far behind was AT&T, and then coming in dead last was Sprint.

To give you the high concept, Consumer Reports says:

Verizon Wireless is "among the better carriers this year and in our earlier surveys."

T-Mobile was described as "another solid performer that often offers more for your money."

Alltel Wireless is "One of the better providers in the three metro areas for which we had adequate survey data."

AT&T fell behind, called "Home of iPhone, but trails the better carriers in almost all respects."

Sprint was last place, receiving the dubious honour of being in the "bottom ranks of carriers we rate." [Consumer Reports]