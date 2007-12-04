The long-running CBS News magazine 60 Minutes takes time out from its Paris Hilton and Anna Nicole Smith coverage to give us a peek at the $US208 OLPC (One Laptop Per Child), and here's a clip with Walter Bender, president of software and content on the project. He claims battery life of 10-12 hours "by the time we're done with all our tuning", which might be stretching it a bit since other reviewers saw three hours tops thus far. He also claims its Wi-Fi reception is probably 2-3 times better than a $US3000 laptop. Check out the easy charging with that salad spinner-like charging device. Too bad the thing didn't end up with a $US100 price tag as was originally planned. [CBS]
60 Minutes Looks at OLPC, Up Close and Personal
