While American children aren't so enthralled with the XO Laptop, it quite strikes the fancy of this chubby 8-year-old British boy with a squealing, girly giggle. Not only does it all do all of the things a regular computer can do, you can "chat to other people over in Nigeria." See, his dad brought it to him "from Nigeria" and the Neighborhood app lets you see if "there are maybe a lot of Nigerian people there." But don't worry, it's not just a bunch of spammers, the OLPC's very international! Since his chat buddies "speak very bad English" our reviewer thinks "they're in the Peru." I feel the Third World catching up to us already! [BBC]
Chubby Casually Racist Harry Potter Look-Alike Reviews OLPC XO Laptop
