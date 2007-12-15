Just when I thought I was going to get away with grabbing a second-hand—and hopefully decorated—tree from the neighbour's yard after New Year's Eve, someone has to pull me back into the game with this indispensable $US14.95 Christmas Tree ornament. Using its built-in LEDs, it can display 18 scrolling season greetings, including the classic "Season Greetings" and the always-popular "Feliz Navidad," which, as you all probably know, it means "Your mother has sex with donkeys" in Spanish. Or something like that. [Baron Bob via OhGizmo!]
Christmas Tree Ball Gives Best Wishes with Scrolling LEDs
