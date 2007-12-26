Christmas is our favourite time of year because we're easily dazed by bright, gaudy lights—hello, Vegas—but sometimes we yearn for pupil-constricting illumination with some class. And what's classier than a 3-D laser Christmas tree? The one my mom decorated with condoms and liquor bottles two years ago, but that's about it. [via technabob]
Christmas in Japan Isn't Complete Without a Laser Christmas Tree
