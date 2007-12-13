Chocolate Bar USB Drive Concept Does Not Melt In Your Mouth or Your Hand

This USB Drive concept is pretty neat because of its modularity combined with a touchscreen in the middle used to organize files. The idea here is that files could be organised however you see fit into each "chunk" and taken elsewhere in your pocket for use on another computer. While this can be done to a lesser extent with a USB hub and a handful of flash drives, the main appeal of this concept is its design, which is quite tasty. [Yanko Design]
