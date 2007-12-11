How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

China Presents the Goochi Guchy Gucci Cellphone

g.jpgThe Italian fashion house so beloved of fans of pubic topiary is no stranger to having its products knocked off by enterprising people wanting some of the Gucci dollar. Nevertheless, you can bet your life that its people will wince when they see just how a chinese mobile phone company has interpreted the brand. The Gucciphone, complete with crystal and gold trim, is upholstered in that utterly naff double G-logo fabric. Full stats and a gallery are below.

guccicell1.jpgguccicell3.jpgguccicell4.jpgguccicell2.jpgguccicell1.jpg

2.1-inch, 16 million colour QVGA screen FM radio 2 Megapixel camera Micro SD support Stereo speakers 110x50x17.6 mm Weighs 99g

The bit that makes me laugh the most is that it comes with a certificate stating that the gold and crystals are real. Cough. [Just Another Mobile Phone Blog via Slashphone]

Trending Stories Right Now

andrzej-sapkowski henry-cavill io9 joey-batey netflix o-valley-of-plenty the-witcher toss-a-coin-to-your-witcher

Here's How 'Toss A Coin To Your Witcher,' The Catchiest Song On The Continent, Got Written

The Witcher had a good first season, mostly. But it had an even better breakout song, in the form of “Toss a Coin to Your Witcher,” a ballad sung by Jaskier (who I still call Dandelion in my heart, adaptation be damned) that becomes something of a theme song for the humble, grumpy Geralt of Rivia.
animatronics baby-yoda io9 mythbusters the-mandalorian toys

This Animatronic Baby Yoda Is An Absolute Marvel

Baby Yoda toys may be harder to come by than the fandom for this wrinkly green child would like. What is a Baby Yoda stan to do? Well, you could try making your own. But Grant Imahara probably has you beat.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles