Chimera BC16 Modular Synth is Cheap, Colourful, Cute

Although it's not shipping until January 2008, Chimera Synthesis is taking orders for its BC16 mono synth. It's the first product from the UK-based company, and will be followed next year by its PH303 (any Chicago House fans out there will be feeling hot under the collar right now) and the SM16, a 16-step analogue sequencer. Powered by two 9v batteries, the BC16 can be used either free-standing or linked to an external sequencer or MIDI-CV converter, and costs $US229. [Chimera Synthesis via Music Thing]