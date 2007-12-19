Cheap, Solar-Power-Everywhere Nanosolar PowerSheets Go On Sale, Really Are Cheap

Unlike a lot of other energy-crisis solving tech that bursts into vapour at the last minute, the award-winning and groundbreaking Nanosolar PowerSheets are actually on sale today. They're super cheap, ultra-adaptable solar panels that can be printed on the side of pretty much anything, promising solar power anywhere you want it. At today's launch, they still slide under coal's $2.1-a-watt energy cost, though they're not mass produced at the scale needed to bring it to the 30-cents-a-watt level they're aiming for yet. But if they prove themselves on the field, the clamoring demand would quickly materialise for that kind of output. [NYT]