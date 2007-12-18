"Chat" Concept is Like Living a Comic Strip

Artist Aram Bartholl's "Chat" concept enables users to engage in a conversation via brief text messages that are typed on a keyboard and projected onto a comic strip-like voice bubble overhead —not unlike the Voice Bubble Mirror from earlier this year. Even though the keyboard is wireless, a technician is needed to secure the bubble behind the speaker, so the whole project falls short of greatness. A video of Chat in action is available after the break.

On the other hand, if the bubble could be mounted on a hat and the text could be punched in using a mobile phone or something similarly compact, it could be a fun way to engage in a conversation. Until you were tired of looking like an idiot that is. [Project Page via Make]